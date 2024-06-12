Artificial Ignorance

The hidden side of Apple Intelligence
More than just another keynote recap.
  
Charlie Guo
6
AI Roundup 070: AI whistleblowers
June 7, 2024.
  
Charlie Guo
I fell for a deepfake Elon Musk’s cryptocurrency scam bait
A lesson in deepfakes, Ponzi schemes, and YouTube algorithm manipulation.
  
Charlie Guo
12
How to leverage long form content with AI
Specific tools and tactics for authors, podcasters, and videographers.
  
Charlie Guo
7

May 2024

AI Roundup 069: Project Greymatter
May 31, 2024.
  
Charlie Guo
Distributing the future
A reminder that things take time.
  
Charlie Guo
3
AI Roundup 068: The ScarJo thing
May 24, 2024.
  
Charlie Guo
From Stable Diffusion to Stable Everything
Inside Stability AI's roster of AI models.
  
Charlie Guo
AI Roundup 067: GPT-4o and Google I/O
May 17, 2024.
  
Charlie Guo
GPT-4o and the illusion of AGI
Why speed and multimodality is becoming the name of the game.
  
Charlie Guo
AI Roundup 066: AlphaFold 3
May 10, 2024.
  
Charlie Guo
AI and the workplace
How employees and CEOs alike can plan for the future.
  
Charlie Guo
1
