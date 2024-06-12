Subscribe
The hidden side of Apple Intelligence
More than just another keynote recap.
Jun 12
Charlie Guo
30
AI Roundup 070: AI whistleblowers
June 7, 2024.
Jun 7
Charlie Guo
7
I fell for a deepfake Elon Musk’s cryptocurrency scam bait
A lesson in deepfakes, Ponzi schemes, and YouTube algorithm manipulation.
Jun 6
Charlie Guo
14
How to leverage long form content with AI
Specific tools and tactics for authors, podcasters, and videographers.
Jun 5
Charlie Guo
18
May 2024
AI Roundup 069: Project Greymatter
May 31, 2024.
May 31
Charlie Guo
5
Distributing the future
A reminder that things take time.
May 29
Charlie Guo
25
AI Roundup 068: The ScarJo thing
May 24, 2024.
May 24
Charlie Guo
10
From Stable Diffusion to Stable Everything
Inside Stability AI's roster of AI models.
May 22
Charlie Guo
14
AI Roundup 067: GPT-4o and Google I/O
May 17, 2024.
May 17
Charlie Guo
9
GPT-4o and the illusion of AGI
Why speed and multimodality is becoming the name of the game.
May 15
Charlie Guo
28
AI Roundup 066: AlphaFold 3
May 10, 2024.
May 10
Charlie Guo
5
AI and the workplace
How employees and CEOs alike can plan for the future.
May 8
Charlie Guo
21
