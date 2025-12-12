Artificial Ignorance

Artificial Ignorance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Morhous's avatar
Jeff Morhous
3d

5.2 benchmarks are nuts. Very much enjoying comparing it to other models

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Charlie Guo and others
Gary Mersham's avatar
Gary Mersham
3d

Thank you Charlie for your great posts this year!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Charlie Guo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture