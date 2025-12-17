Artificial Ignorance

Artificial Ignorance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt's avatar
Kurt
2d

Great round up. Never a dull moment in the field of AI!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tris Hussey's avatar
Tris Hussey
2d

I think 2026 will be the year of "dreaming up and doing the truly amazing." I'm thinking about SciFi kind of things. Beyond agents and workflows, things where we start an AI on a general task without having to prepare an agent for it, and having it work on steps, check in, and continue on the task. I know we have agentic AI that can do some of this now, but not something like "I"m working on an idea for an article about [topic], I need research, I need some graphics, and some summaries. Then I want to start working on the article..." and it just _goes_. Dreaming bigger. Creating more. It's the technological equivalent of "wow this 'wheel' thing you made is cool..." to "what if we put a—what did you call it a 'wheel'—into the river and have it turn and have it thresh our harvest..."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Charlie Guo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture