Artificial Ignorance

Artificial Ignorance

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Daniel Nest's avatar
Daniel Nest
5d

Hello, fellow human person.

I can---without delving deeper---affirm that I, too, am a human like you. Not a bot. Not an AI. Just a person.

What you share is valuable and insightful. I will ponder it at length.

Bleep boop.

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Alex Willen's avatar
Alex Willen
4d

I actually have the opposite perspective - My Substack is all about using AI in my business, and I try to be as specific as possible, since that’s what makes for good writing.

The downside is that means I’m actively giving out helpful advice to anybody, including any competitors who come across it.

I figure the odds are none of them will (and I own brands that sell on Amazon, so even if a few do the market’s plenty big that it won’t actually affect me). But if LLMs pick it up then suddenly people asking ChatGPT might get my helpful advice, and naturally there’s a lot more people talking to ChatGPT than reading my Substack.

Not a big enough concern to stop me from writing, but an interesting thing to think about.

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