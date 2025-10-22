Artificial Ignorance

Artificial Ignorance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Nest's avatar
Daniel Nest
1d

"But here’s the thing." - I feel attacked!

Jokes aside, I relate to a lot of what you said. Even before I read your closing paragraphs, I wanted to say that I've started avoiding certain phrasing specifically because it's a known telltale sign of AI.

I always used em dashes quite liberally before the AI era, but now I'll often separate clauses with commas even where an em dash would be more impactful, just because I don't want it to appear like I'm using AI. The same goes for narrative devices like lists of three, etc.

But I still enjoy bullet points too much to stop. AI will never take those away from me! Or will it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Charlie Guo and others
Dan Taylor-Watt's avatar
Dan Taylor-Watt
1d

The tell for me was in the first second sentence - most humans know you can't strum a keyboard

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Charlie Guo
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Charlie Guo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture