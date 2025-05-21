Artificial Ignorance

Kaleberg
1d

In other words, LLMs are only going to be useful for product selection for another few years before web content is optimized to defeat it. When search engines came out, it took almost a decade for SEO to get good enough to turn Google, the best of the search engines, into mush. Odds are it will take a lot less time for LLMs to turn into mush, especially once the AI companies realize that they can sell advertisement and product placement. I'm not sure if this justifies the high values of the various AI companies, but it's an obvious play.

Personally, I didn't find those recommendations useful. I'm looking to buy a commuter backpack myself, and that glib AI response didn't really address the stuff I care about. For example, what is the overall capacity. Commuter implies a range, but I tend to pack a lot of stuff. It doesn't specify whether there is one big pocket, a big pocket and some smaller ones, more than one medium sized pocket or the like. I like one big pocket, but tastes and uses vary. It doesn't tell me if there is a cross chest strap, something I find very useful. I suppose I could repeatedly refine my results, but I know that I am unlikely to find just what I am looking for. At some point, I'll still have to go to the web pages to figure out the best compromise.

Andrew Smith
3d

This was a good one. I've noticed my own habits changing as well, maybe even more than yours: I pretty rarely "google" anything by just typing into the Chrome browser. Maybe "rarely" is wrong there, now that I stop to consider this - there are loads and loads of trivial little searches in a given day - but for more and more things, I want a conversation.

I will have to share a story about a purchase I made with o4 earlier in the year. IT went sideways, but I am going to try again with a combo of o3 and Deep Research in a month or so. I feel considerably more confident this time, and feel like we are jumping into a new paradigm headfirst.

