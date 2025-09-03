Artificial Ignorance

Daniel Nest
I sort of agree with your premise here in that ChatGPT has become pretty much synonymous with "standalone AI chatbots."

But I'm quite bullish on Google when it comes to the future paradigm, which I think will be much less "logging onto a dedicated chat website" and more "using AI naturally within my day-to-day ecosystem or suite of products." Here, Google has massive advantages since so much of the business world is powered by stuff like Gmail, Google Slides, Sheets, Docs, etc. - and all of them are gradually getting increasingly meaningful integrations with Gemini models behind the scenes, which also serve as the "glue" that pulls the entire Google ecosystem together.

Google's slow to get going and cautious about releasing models prematurely, but judging by the pace of releases and SOTA models it's pushing out, I don't see why these can't be incorporated into its products in a meaningful way going forward.

Having said that, ChatGPT Plus is currently the only subscription I actually pay for...but that might change.

Michael Spencer
Gemini have only begun ramping up making incredible headway especially in India. xAI is just at the very early stages emerging as an app. DeepSeek-R2 later this year will likely be more impactful than GPT-5, I think it's still early days Charlie.

OpenAI I'm making several costly acquisitions and of likely reached some global saturation point. Anthropic just raised 13 billion to grow globally.

Gemini have bundled more value in their subscription than ChatGPT has bundled features. With the antitrust ruling favoring Google this week, all bets are off OpenAI dominating as their lead and models has dwindled.

