Artificial Ignorance

Rakshit Kalra
4d

ChatGPT Apps look like the correct implementation of in-chat applications - finally, something that feels native to the medium. The more seamless it becomes, the faster adoption will follow. It’s proactive rather than reactive.

This also feels like the thin edge of the wedge for ChatGPT Ads & Promotions. Once your chat routinely recommends apps, embeds their content, and effectively becomes the new “screen,” then preference and promotion become inevitable. At that point, OpenAI can charge for conversions instead of conversations - a much more defensible business model.

Strategically, it’s a sensible step for OpenAI. Whether it’s good for developers is less clear. It’ll depend on how open the ecosystem is, and whether OpenAI can strike the same uneasy balance Apple did with the App Store. We’ll see if they can resist the gravitational pull of control.

