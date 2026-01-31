Artificial Ignorance

Artificial Ignorance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jurgen Gravestein's avatar
Jurgen Gravestein
2dEdited

In all fairness some of the stuff being posted on there is clearly steered by the people behind these Clawdbots -including the religion website molt.church, which basically a front for a cryptocoin.

I’d be careful to attribute “emergence” to everything you see on there.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Charlie Guo
Rainbow Roxy's avatar
Rainbow Roxy
1d

Didn't expect this take on AI. Where next? Briliant piece.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Charlie Guo
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Guo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture