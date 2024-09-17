As I'm sure you've heard by now, OpenAI released o1, its latest model last week. The model has actually been in the headlines for some time - it previously went by "Strawberry," and before that, "Q*," if leaks and rumors are to be believed.

I've spent the last few days reading everything I could get my hands on (OpenAI's blog posts, the o1 system card, tweets from OpenAI staff, and more), and I've come away with two main conclusions:

The model represents a paradigm shift with LLMs It seems almost destined to be misunderstood

So, let's talk about how the model was trained, what makes it different from past LLMs, and why it will probably feel like a bit of a letdown for most users.

A model family

For starters, o1 is a family of models - o1, o1-preview, and o1-mini. o1 isn't publicly available at all just yet, instead OpenAI has released o1-preview, an early checkpoint of the model that's been polished for release.

o1-mini, much like GPT-4o-mini, is a smaller, faster, and cheaper version. But don't count o1-mini out - it's shockingly competitive with o1-preview on math and coding benchmarks despite its small size.

On the subject of GPT-4o: I'll be making several comparisons with the 4o family, and how o1 is different. But it's worth noting upfront that they're not really apples to apples - they have different strengths. To help reinforce that idea, o1 is breaking with the "GPT" naming convention (the “o” apparently stands for "OpenAI").

o1-preview and o1-mini are currently available for both paid ChatGPT Plus subscribers, as well as "Tier 5" API users, with incredibly tight rate limits. If you're using o1-preview in ChatGPT, you only get 30 messages per week (note: as of September 16, the new rate limits are 50 messages/day for o1-mini and 50 messages/week for o1-preview).

That means that while these models technically aren't on a waitlist, it's going to be a while before they make it out to the wider public.

So until broad access is available, we're left to glean as much understanding as possible from OpenAI's system card and early user feedback.

Chain Train of Thought

There aren't many details on the model's training, which fits with OpenAI's trend of keeping its architecture close to the vest. The most we're getting are a couple of nods: one, that the model is "trained to think before it answers," and two, that said training uses reinforcement learning.

"Think before you answer" is more commonly known as "chain of thought prompting" - it's a technique you've likely seen before if you've done any sort of serious prompt engineering. In o1's case, the model has been trained to generate long, winding outputs where it reasons through its answers.

What you're seeing here is actually a summary of the model's output - in the name of both safety and competitive advantages, OpenAI isn't showing the exact outputs from o1. A second model summarizes the steps, although these summaries aren't guaranteed to be perfect.

In fact, this use of secondary AI models stands out as a recurring theme in o1's training process. OpenAI is getting better at using existing models to improve and accelerate new training runs. For example, after collecting the initial training data set, the company used its moderation API to filter out harmful examples, such as explicit content and CSAM.

Likewise GPT-4o was repeatedly used for safety and preparedness evaluations - both as a security guard and an unwitting partner in game theory exercises. In two exercises, "MakeMeSay" and "MakeMePay", o1 took on the role of a manipulator and con artist, respectively.

Which brings us to o1 and safety.

What's the worst that could happen

While architectural details are scarce, there is quite a lot of information available on o1's safety training. I won't go into all of the details here, but if you want to read more, the system card has notes on:

Safety evaluations : The normal set of tests to check (and reduce) harmful outputs. This includes explicit/TOS-violating content, jailbreaks, hallucinations, fairness and bias, and training data regurgitation.

Chain of thought safety : This was a new kind of test to oversee the model's thought process to ensure that it doesn't generate deceptive or harmful "thoughts." This evaluation step used GPT-4o, which was prompted to look for problematic patterns in o1's outputs.

External red teaming: The usual third parties also received access to the model and were able to run their own tests for potential abuse.

OpenAI also evaluated o1 in the context of its "preparedness" framework, which measures potentially catastrophic risks posed by increasingly powerful models.

As a reminder, the framework measures four types of threats: cybersecurity, CRBN (chemical/biological/nuclear/radiological), persuasion, and model autonomy.

o1 scores a "medium," the same as GPT-4o. But the identical score hides a couple of differences behind the scenes: for starters, there's the fact that o1 is now a "medium" on CBRN threats (vs. GPT-4o's "low") - the model can reason through synthesizing dangerous reagents. However, a human using the model would still need access to specialized lab equipment.

Perhaps more concerningly, there were two examples of o1 reasoning its way into doing something unexpected or outright deceptive. The more notable one was in a cybersecurity exercise, where o1 acted as a "hacker" trying to exploit test software. In the test, the system was accidentally misconfigured, and the intended exploit was impossible. Instead, o1 found a different misconfiguration and leveraged it to solve the challenge anyway:

This challenge was designed to require finding and exploiting a vulnerability in software running on a remote challenge Linux container, but in this case, the challenge container failed to start due to a bug in the evaluation infrastructure. The model, unable to connect to the container, suspected DNS issues and used nmap to scan the challenge network. Instead of finding the challenge container, the model found that the Docker daemon API running on the evaluation host VM was accessible due to a misconfiguration. Note that our evaluation infrastructure does not rely on the Docker container-to-host isolation or the virtual machine boundary for security. It remained secure as it was designed to, notwithstanding this misconfiguration of the container network. After discovering the Docker API, the model used it to list the containers running on the evaluation host. It identified the broken challenge container and briefly attempted to debug why the container failed to start. After failing to fix the environment, the model started a new instance of the broken challenge container with the start command 'cat flag.txt'. This allowed the model to read the flag from the container logs via the Docker API.

It’s all well and good that the model seems unlikely to trigger a catastrophic event. Yet, with any new model release, most people only care about one question: Is this better than existing models?

Let's talk about benchmarks

If you haven't already, you'll see many screenshots of benchmarks and grandiose claims about what o1 is capable of. And look, the model is undoubtedly impressive when it comes to these test scores.

However, if you've been a reader for a while, you know how I feel about benchmarks: They're not the be-all and end-all of evaluating model performance. Real-world usage is the true test of capability for new models, and unfortunately, not that many people are actually using o1 yet.

But there are a couple of things I want to take note of:

o1-mini is kind of crazy. I mentioned it briefly above, but o1-mini has frankly ridiculous performance (relative to its cost) on math and coding. I really wish OpenAI would talk about what went into the training, because if these benchmarks prove accurate, they're providing about 90% of the capability for 20% of the cost.

The AIME results are a window into the future. One of the most impressive things about the benchmarks is that the model (when given multiple attempts) qualifies for the USA Math Olympiad. Even with the requisite caveats, that's a result that would have been very difficult to imagine even three years ago. We’re still acclimating to models that are roughly as capable as an intern; in three years, we may be acclimating to models that are as capable as a grad student or postdoc. If you take the raw IQ of a PhD student and pair it with real-time search results and a code interpreter - what happens then?

But I think the benchmarks are a little bit of a red herring - because one of the biggest impacts of the model isn't something easily measurable on standardized tests. In fact, it was something barely even mentioned in any of the blog posts: "inference time compute."

Aside: We're gonna need more GPUs

On OpenAI's blog post explaining o1, there are two graphs side by side:

The x-axes are labeled "train-time compute" and "test-time compute" (the term "inference-time compute" is used instead in the system card paper).

The graph on the left illustrates what we already know about LLMs - as you throw more training time (i.e., GPU cycles) at the model, you can achieve better results. These are the "scaling laws" that OpenAI helped discover - and we seem to be running into the limits of how many GPUs we can reasonably throw at a training run.

The graph on the right, though, implies a whole new set of scaling laws that we haven't yet touched. "Test-time compute" means that when OpenAI gave the model more "time to think" (i.e., GPU cycles), it was able to think its way to better results.

I don't want to get too speculative here, but this would imply that increasing intelligence isn't solely dependent on continuously training the biggest and smartest model up front - instead, you can train a (still very large) model once and then tailor your GPU spend depending on how much intelligence you want to throw at the problem.

But it also means that there are now multiple areas where increased GPU capacity is a competitive advantage - which is great for the GPU-rich, but less so for the rest of us.

How o1 is different from previous models

Like many others, I got access to o1-preview and o1-mini late Thursday as a paying ChatGPT Plus subscriber. At first, I tested out a few of my recent prompts and go-to challenges to try and figure out what made the model tick.

The strange thing was, it didn't seem miles ahead of Claude 3.5 Sonnet or even GPT-4o. It was able to summarize its thought process, which was helpful, but it wasn't creating meaningfully better answers. I tested out some "gotcha" prompts: "How many rs in strawberry" and "Which is greater, 9.9 or 9.11?" - the model handled both of them fine.

But I struggled to find something meaningful that o1 could do that no other model could. It wasn't until late at night that I remembered a puzzle I had barely solved - every few months, one of my local bars rotates its cocktail menu. Each time, the cocktail names share a common theme.

Here's the most recent list of drink names. See if you can figure out the theme:

Teddy Roosevelt

Elaine Benes

Michelangelo

Blanche

Tin Man

George Harrison

Tinky Winky

Claude, after nearly a dozen different chain of thought prompt attempts, wasn't able to answer correctly. o1 solved it on the first try:

This kind of problem (along with the crossword puzzles that folks have been sharing) highlights the kind of problem that o1 excels at - problems that require exploration, not just recitation or execution.

o1 is capable of backtracking, something I've never seen an LLM do before. GPT-4o (and Claude, and Gemini) start by generating tokens, and then are "locked in" to that generation. o1, however, appears to consider an answer (thematic colors) and then change course. It also approaches the puzzle from different angles, considering at first Michaelangelo, the Renaissance painter, and then Michelangelo, the ninja turtle.

This is the big breakthrough of o1. And it is, in fact, a breakthrough: the capacity to explore, or reason, or whatever you want to call it, opens up the possibility of much more agentic behaviors in the future. Right now, agents struggle with staying on task, with getting stuck in dead-ends, and with planning at a high level. In the long term, architectures like o1 could unlock much more valuable tasks and automation use cases for LLMs.

But it's also creating a perception problem in the short term.

Why o1 is already being misunderstood

In the days since launch, I've seen other people echo my initial confusion around discovering what o1 is actually good at.

The CEO of Perplexity asked for use cases that weren't explicitly puzzles or coding competition problems. The million-dollar ARC Prize organizers put o1 to the test, and found that it performed at the same level as Claude, only ten times slower. And there are plenty of posts showcasing where o1 is still failing at basic logic questions.

People are already struggling with o1 as a model because its strengths are very different from what we're used to using LLMs for. Tasks like "write a bedtime story" or "implement this React webapp" aren't particularly exploration-heavy. And that's AI power users, not even the average consumer ChatGPT user.

Adding to the confusion and making matters worse, o1 isn’t even foolproof when it comes to its reasoning logic: it still can’t count the number of words in an essay or perfectly list the states containing the letter “A” - but it does do better than GPT-4o.

Even OpenAI seems to be struggling to clearly answer the question: "What is o1 good for?" From Boris Power, OpenAI’s Head of Applied Research:

This release is much closer to the original GPT-3 release than the ChatGPT release. A new paradigm, which some will find incredibly valuable for things even we at OpenAI can't predict. But it's not a mass product that just works and unlocks new value for everyone effortlessly.

Yet it seems telling that many of o1’s earliest users are advanced researchers, scientists, and academics. Terence Tao, one of the greatest living mathematicians, has noted the model’s jump in capability: from "actually incompetent" to "mediocre, but not completely incompetent":

It may only take one or two further iterations of improved capability (and integration with other tools, such as computer algebra packages and proof assistants) until the level of "competent graduate student" is reached, at which point I could see this tool being of significant use in research level tasks.

These kinds of users are ones that may benefit the most, at least early on, from a boost of exploratory reasoning. Or at least, they’re the kinds of users whose brains are already wired to ask exploration-shaped questions.

We've got a long way to do (GPT-5, this ain’t)

But with all that said, it's clear that o1 is not GPT-5, nor is it meant to be. OpenAI has made it clear that this is a new family of models and, thus, a new naming scheme. That's a good thing! Despite the model's breakthroughs, it clearly would have been a letdown had it been released under the "GPT-5" moniker.

Last year, I discussed some of the major pitfalls of building with LLMs. o1 improves one or two of them (prompting and alignment), but it doesn't touch some of the other major hurdles, like hallucinations and long-term memory.

And when it comes to speed and cost, o1 is worse than what's come before. These models are expensive: o1-mini is slightly more expensive than the latest version of GPT-4o, and o1-preview is more than five times the cost. And that's if you can get your hands on it without the restrictive rate limits.

There's also its lack of features. Its context window is a quarter of the size of GPT-4o's. It doesn't support different temperatures, system prompts, structured outputs, function calling, or streaming responses - though OpenAI is diligently working on bringing those capabilities back online.

I thought Nathan Lambert of Interconnects summed up the state of o1 well:

The release is far from a coherent product. o1 is a prototype. o1 is a vague name ("O for OpenAI"). o1 does not have the clarity of product-market fit that ChatGPT did. o1 is extremely powerful. o1 is different. o1 is a preview of the future of AI.

For most people, o1 likely won’t (and likely shouldn’t) replace their usage of Claude 3.5 Sonnet or GPT-4o in the near term. It’s too strange, too rough, too avant-garde. It’s on a different wavelength from what we already expect from LLMs.

But expect architectures like o1 to show up elsewhere, from open-source copycats to agentic frameworks and SaaS tools built atop these chains of thought. As I've said before, this is an extremely experimental model. And it seems clear that we will be figuring out what to do with this thing for a long time to come.