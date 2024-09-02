Playback speed
Workshop: Midjourney Masterclass with Daniel Nest

Charlie Guo
and
Daniel Nest
Sep 02, 2024
∙ Paid
“This is one of the only webinars where I've actually been glued to my screen for the entire time, not distracted by passing whimsies... it was just so practical for how I use Midjourney (or should be using it, anyway!), and I learned a whack in a short period of time. Thank you so much for putting this on!”

– Audience feedback

A few months ago,

Daniel Nest
and I sat down to brainstorm some ways to try and collaborate. We ultimately landed on doing workshops, and I am so, so glad that we did.

Even as someone who has used Midjourney before, I was learning new things from the very start of the session. For example: did you know that you can fine-tune Midjourney to your personal aesthetic preferences by rating images on its website, and then share that setting with others? I had no idea.

What we covered in the workshop.

Now is actually an amazing time to learn (or revisit) Midjourney, because the AI tool is now available via the web to everyone. If you’ve held off on trying Midjourney because wrangling a Discount account was too much of a hassle, you should definitely give it a try now.

And there’s no better deep dive into Midjourney than this one!

“It's really, really impressive. Just a wonderful blend of inspiration, showing us what's possible, and then practicality, showing us how to do it. It's just fantastic.”

– Audience feedback

Resources and links

This post is for paid subscribers

