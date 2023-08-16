With all of the discussion around AI, I have been seeing less AI Engineering content than I would like - actual hands-on writeups of AI coding projects. So we're starting with an example we've discussed in the past: how to chat with your documents. This is quickly becoming the "Hello, World" of LLM applications, so it's a reasonable place to start.

This walkthrough is a bit on the technical side, as we’ll dive into a bunch of programming concepts. Knowledge of Python is expected, but machine learning is NOT a prerequisite.

​

​

For this tutorial, we will use LlamaIndex, and by extension OpenAI. LlamaIndex allows you to swap out OpenAI for other models, but for convenience (and because it's the default), we're going to assume OpenAI usage.