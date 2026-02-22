Artificial Ignorance

Artificial Ignorance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sandra Kublik's avatar
Sandra Kublik
15h

Really nice synthesis of the emerging best practices, thank you for this writeup :) I feel like "the shape of the thing" is capturing this moment in time well - the slow emerging clarity on how to put the pieces of the puzzle together.

Reply
Share
Aaron Marr's avatar
Aaron Marr
18h

Very well done summary and a refreshing middle ground read amongst those either deep into technical jargon and those on the other spectrum of pure hype. Great work!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Guo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture