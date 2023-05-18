Artificial Ignorance

Artificial Ignorance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJ Freeman's avatar
AJ Freeman
May 18, 2023

I've heard such large and immediate changes compared with jumping in a cold pool on a hot day: all the shock is in the transition.

now, is that shock enough to give society a disabling cramp at the deep end of a pool that gets bigger by the second? how many people have their phones in their pockets as they fall in? hell, we're diving in blind here...how much water is in the pool?

I don't think anybody knows the answers to such questions at this time.

...but without a doubt we're all gonna get wet, and soon.

we'll see how the water is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Charlie Guo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture