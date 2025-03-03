Partnerships

If you like my writing and are curious about working together, you're in the right place. The content on this page will evolve - you're here early! - but right now, there are two main ways that I can see myself being helpful: consulting and collaborating.

Consulting

I’ve been at the forefront of the generative AI revolution for the past two years. And before that, I’ve been writing code for nearly two decades (including a CS degree from Stanford and experience as a YC-backed CTO).

There are a few areas where I can likely offer some assistance:

Becoming an AI engineer : Transitioning from traditional software engineering to AI-enabled development.

AI-enabled software : Understanding what models best suit your specific use case and discussing modern examples of AI-enabled architecture.

Custom automation : Building specialized AI tools and workflows for your specific needs.

Technical workshops - Delivering hands-on sessions for teams looking to level up their AI capabilities, such as prompt engineering,

Substack growth: Advising on newsletter growth and engagement based on my experience growing Artificial Ignorance to 15,000+ subscribers.

I have been told that one of my unique aspects is that I have a background in software engineering and startups that help contribute to my ability to write authentic, insightful content (I studied Computer Science at Stanford and was a YCombinator-backed founder; I've also been programming for nearly two decades).

Many AI newsletter writers don't have a strong technical background, and instead regurgitate what's in the news without adding much insight. That’s not the case here.

Collaborating (aka Sponsorships)

With over 15,000 free subscribers to Artificial Ignorance, I’m interested in exploring ways to collaborate with brands and organizations. My engaged audience primarily consists of developers, founders, and technologists.

There are a few go-to ways that we can work together, but any collaboration should start with your needs and objectives:

Advertisements : Tasteful, contextual sponsored blocks or links within my regular content.

Case studies : Practical examples of how your solution solves real problems, which can also be repurposed as technical blog content.

Video walkthroughs : Visual demonstrations of your tool in action (for particularly interesting products).

Interviews : Conversations with your team highlighting the technical challenges you're solving.

Co-created content: Collaborative articles that showcase your expertise alongside mine.

That said, I care much more about a great sponsor fit than the specific numbers. I’d much rather partner with companies and products that are relevant, interesting, and valuable to my readers - not just the ones that have the highest budgets.

Ultimately, I want to make sure each collaboration is a win-win-win: for me, for you, and for my audience.

Let's Talk

To be totally honest, I’m still figuring out a lot of the details here. So more than anything else, I’d love to get to know you and hear about how I might be able to help.

Schedule an intro call