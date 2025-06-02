Guest Post Guidelines
The Big Picture
Length target: 1,500 – 3,000 words. Enough space to develop an argument or insight, tell a story, and leave readers with a memorable takeaway.
Core brief: Bring a non-obvious, detail-rich perspective about AI - something that shifts how founders, builders, or curious outsiders think.
Originality: We prefer pieces that haven’t appeared elsewhere in the past 30 days. After the 30-day window you’re welcome to cross-post with a canonical link back here.
Audience & Tone
Who’s reading: Technically minded developers, startup operators, and intellectually curious non-engineers.
How to speak to them:
Assume readers can parse code snippets, but don’t assume they know every acronym - offer quick glosses or links.
Write with an evidence-first perspective, skeptical of both breathless hype and doomsday rhetoric.
What Works Well
A surprising question or frame that hasn’t been beaten to death.
Concrete stories, data points, or mini case studies—show, don’t just tell.
A clear “so what” for builders/founders: practical implications, design principles, or strategic lessons.
Intellectual humility: acknowledge unknowns, trade-offs, or unresolved research questions.
What Won’t Fly
Startup brochures disguised as essays.
Keyword-stuffed listicles chasing SEO.
Rehashes of other people’s blog posts without fresh perspective or added rigor.
Formatting Basics
Submit drafts via Google Docs
Use sentence-case headings (
### My sub-heading).
Prefer inline links over footnotes for sources.
Fenced code blocks for any snippets.
Please supply one lead image, chart, or diagram you own or that carries a permissive license.
House-Style Cheatsheet
No emojis; minimal exclamation points or all caps.
Use en dashes (–) for ranges, em dashes (—) for asides.
American spelling and punctuation.
Favor active voice; use “we” and “our” sparingly unless it clearly serves the argument.
Questions or pitches? Send me a message or reply to any issue of Artificial Ignorance with a brief (100-150 words) pitch to confirm fit. Looking forward to reading your ideas!