The Big Picture

  • Length target: 1,500 – 3,000 words. Enough space to develop an argument or insight, tell a story, and leave readers with a memorable takeaway.

  • Core brief: Bring a non-obvious, detail-rich perspective about AI - something that shifts how founders, builders, or curious outsiders think.

  • Originality: We prefer pieces that haven’t appeared elsewhere in the past 30 days. After the 30-day window you’re welcome to cross-post with a canonical link back here.

Audience & Tone

  • Who’s reading: Technically minded developers, startup operators, and intellectually curious non-engineers.

  • How to speak to them:

    • Assume readers can parse code snippets, but don’t assume they know every acronym - offer quick glosses or links.

    • Write with an evidence-first perspective, skeptical of both breathless hype and doomsday rhetoric.

What Works Well

  • A surprising question or frame that hasn’t been beaten to death.

  • Concrete stories, data points, or mini case studies—show, don’t just tell.

  • A clear “so what” for builders/founders: practical implications, design principles, or strategic lessons.

  • Intellectual humility: acknowledge unknowns, trade-offs, or unresolved research questions.

What Won’t Fly

  • Startup brochures disguised as essays.

  • Keyword-stuffed listicles chasing SEO.

  • Rehashes of other people’s blog posts without fresh perspective or added rigor.

Formatting Basics

  • Submit drafts via Google Docs

  • Use sentence-case headings (### My sub-heading).

  • Prefer inline links over footnotes for sources.

  • Fenced code blocks for any snippets.

  • Please supply one lead image, chart, or diagram you own or that carries a permissive license.

House-Style Cheatsheet

  • No emojis; minimal exclamation points or all caps.

  • Use en dashes (–) for ranges, em dashes (—) for asides.

  • American spelling and punctuation.

  • Favor active voice; use “we” and “our” sparingly unless it clearly serves the argument.

Questions or pitches? Send me a message or reply to any issue of Artificial Ignorance with a brief (100-150 words) pitch to confirm fit. Looking forward to reading your ideas!

