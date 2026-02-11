Artificial Ignorance

Artificial Ignorance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Nest's avatar
Daniel Nest
11h

Congrats on being the face of the launch on X, must be quite a rush!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Charlie Guo
Vasile Tiple's avatar
Vasile Tiple
1h

great stuff. would be good to see how the others are approaching this..

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Guo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture