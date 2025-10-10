OpenAI’s annual developer conference, DevDay, was this week.

The announcements:

And API updates, including GPT-5 Pro, Sora 2 (in preview), and gpt-realtime-mini, a voice model that is 70% cheaper than gpt-realtime.

New Codex features: a Slack integration for delegating tasks or asking questions, a Codex SDK, and new admin tools

ChatGPT Apps SDK, built on MCP, to let developers create apps inside of ChatGPT and launched with Canva, Coursera, Figma, Spotify, Zillow, and more.

The big picture:

But perhaps Sam Altman’s preferred comparison is Apple : he took to the stage with Jony Ive to discuss their collaboration on a “family of devices” - though specifics remain scarce beyond a late 2026 potential launch and a philosophy focused on human wellbeing over productivity.

Another is Microsoft : OpenAI’s strategy of doing everything - consumer, enterprise API, infrastructure deals - positions it as the linchpin of the entire AI bubble and mirrors Windows’ peak when Microsoft could answer every strategic question with “Yes,” before mobile forced focus.

One easy comparison here is Facebook: turn a popular product into a “front door to the web” by letting developers build on top of it, then monetize through revenue-sharing or promoted placements. However, the technology arguably has the potential for more harm, given the sensitive nature of many ChatGPT conversations.

Elsewhere in the FAANG free-for-all:

And Anthropic and IBM partner to make Anthropic’s Claude models available in IBM’s latest IDE for large businesses, with IBM aiming to add Claude to more products soon.

Google DeepMind unveils CodeMender , an AI agent that detects, patches, and rewrites vulnerable code to prevent exploits by leveraging Gemini Deep Think models.

Google debuts an AI bug bounty program offering security researchers up to $30K for finding prompt injections, jailbreaks, and alignment issues in its products.

Google Cloud launches Gemini Enterprise , designed to help employees automate tasks and generate content across departments, priced at $30 per user per month.

AWS launches Quick Suite , a chatbot and set of AI agents that can analyze sales data, produce reports, and summarize web content, set to replace Q Business.

Adobe launches AI agents tailored for B2B marketers within its Adobe Experience Platform, after launching AI agents aimed at consumer marketing in September.

The Internet is continuing to deal with the release of Sora, OpenAI’s AI-powered TikTok competitor. As Sora-created content continues to go viral, the company is releasing new guardrails and attempting to preempt potential legal challenges.

Between the lines:

Initially, the company took a “ask for forgiveness, not permission“ approach on copyright, requiring creators to opt out rather than opt in to using their likenesses. And indeed, users were generating controversial content featuring copyrighted characters and public figures.

But in the days since launch, OpenAI has backpedaled: first by adding granular controls for rightsholders over how characters can be used, and then by rapidly expanding content restrictions (now, even public domain characters like Winnie the Pooh and Dracula are blocked).

Part of the challenge seems to be Sora’s rapid growth - despite being invite-only, the app hit the top of the App Store this week. It has reportedly reached 1 million downloads in under five days, faster even than ChatGPT.