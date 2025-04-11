Artwork created with Midjourney.

Liberation Day

In the chaotic aftermath of President Trump's new tariff policies, Semianalysis has put together an excellent deep dive into what they mean for AI infrastructure.

The big picture:

The tariffs are currently set to 145% on Chinese imports and 10-50% on other countries, though semiconductors and Mexico/Canada trade have key exemptions.

A critical USMCA loophole allows companies to avoid GPU tariffs by routing through Mexico - which may explain why companies like Foxconn are rapidly building factories there.

Ultimately, the most significant risk isn't the direct cost impact but how economic uncertainty could force AI labs to delay or abandon training efforts to preserve cash during a potential global recession.

Elsewhere in AI geopolitics:

After Jensen Huang paid $1M for a Mar-a-Lago dinner, the White House rescinded planned Nvidia H20 export restrictions to China.

China has established an AI Industry Investment Fund worth $8.2B to support early-stage AI projects.

The EU announced plans to build AI gigafactories with 100K advanced AI chips as part of its AI Continent Action Plan to compete with the US and China.

OpenAI and Google have rejected the UK's proposal to allow AI training on copyrighted work without permission unless rights holders opt-out.

And the White House has ordered federal agencies to appoint chief AI officers and expand AI use, reversing previous Biden-era safeguards.



Cloud Next

Google's Cloud Next conference was this week. The two biggest reveals, model-wise, were Gemini 2.5 Flash, a fast reasoning model, and Sec-Gemini v1, an experimental AI model for cybersecurity.

All the other announcements I could find:

Elsewhere in the FAANG free-for-all:

Meta launches Llama 4 and rolls it out across its messaging platforms, while also telegraphing a Llama 4 reasoning model announcement for later this month.

xAI debuts Grok 3 API access with reasoning capabilities and tiered pricing for its standard and Mini versions.

Amazon introduces Nova Sonic, claiming it's the most cost-efficient AI voice model available through Bedrock.

Microsoft's AI chief advocates for an "off-frontier" strategy of developing models several months behind the cutting edge.

And GitHub implements premium requests for Copilot users switching between AI models.

People are worried about AI safety

OpenAI and Google have been accelerating their AI model releases while appearing to cut corners on safety testing and transparency, in yet another example of the tension between competitive pressures and responsible AI development.

Between the lines:

OpenAI has cut safety testing from months to days for its latest models, while Google has launched new Gemini versions without publishing standard safety documentation.

As models become more capable, identifying potential safety concerns becomes more difficult - one source has said that some of GPT-4's dangerous capabilities were discovered after two months of testing.

And while AI labs say they've made testing more efficient through automation, critics argue this rush to market fundamentally compromises public safety.

Elsewhere in OpenAI:

OpenAI is rolling out a memory feature in ChatGPT that references past conversations for Pro and Plus subscribers, excluding UK and EEA users.

The company launched its Pioneers Program to develop specialized AI benchmarks for sectors like legal and finance.

OpenAI has countersued Elon Musk for harassment and seeks to prevent further attacks regarding the company's structure.

Reportedly, OpenAI discussed acquiring io Products, the AI hardware company from Sam Altman and Jony Ive, for over $500 million.

And OpenAI is testing image watermarks for ChatGPT's free tier, though implementation remains uncertain.

Elsewhere in AI anxiety:

Emissions from AI chip production grew 357% in 2024 according to Greenpeace, outpacing electricity consumption due to heavy reliance on fossil fuels.

Spammers used OpenAI's API to generate unique messages that bypassed filters and flooded over 80,000 sites with SEO spam in just four months.

US officials report DOGE is using AI surveillance to monitor at least one federal agency for anti-Trump discussions.

And leaked documents reveal Outlier and Scale AI employ freelancers to write stress-test prompts about sensitive topics like suicide and terrorism while banning CSAM content.

Last week’s roundup

Things happen

Canva debuts AI-powered design and coding tools. James Cameron is cautiously optimistic about AI in filmmaking. CMU professor discusses the dangers of AI agents interacting. Inside Isomorphic Labs, DeepMind's AI drug discovery spinoff. Wayve signs deal with Nissan for autonomous driving software. Anthropic launches premium Claude Max subscriptions. Adobe outlines agentic AI features coming to its apps. WordPress.com launches AI-powered website builder. LMArena updates policies after Llama 4 Maverick controversy. Karpathy: LLMs benefit regular people more than institutions. Publishers say traffic plummets after Google AI Overviews. Shopify CEO: Teams must prove AI can't do the job first. Waymo may use interior camera data for AI training. Google uses AI to enhance The Wizard of Oz for Sphere display. Cursor hits 1M daily users through word-of-mouth. 75% of FDA-cleared AI software supports radiology. The ARC-AGI exam shows AI's reasoning limitations. DeepSeek unveils new reasoning methods. Snap releases AI-powered ad lenses. A look at the state of AI in 2025. IBM's new mainframe can handle 450B daily inferences. Musk vs. OpenAI trial set for March 2026. Device can translate thoughts to speech. AI reasoning models make benchmarking costlier. Tim Cook approved doubling AI chips budget. Meta's FAIR faces questions as Joelle Pineau exits. Inside Apple's Siri failure. Jassy: Amazon must operate like world's largest startup. Microsoft demos AI-generated Quake II. DOJ charges Nate CEO after AI app found using human workers. Data centers could use 945TWh by 2030. Ex-Meta exec alleges company briefed China on US AI efforts. Bank of England to track AI use in finance. Questions surround Helsing's €5B valuation. Inkitt uses AI to create automated book sequels. Anthropic: Don't trust models' reasoning explanations. New Jersey criminalizes AI deepfakes. US Army says AI could speed up targeting. YouTube expands AI likeness detection. Murati's startup seeks $2B at $10B+ valuation. a16z seeks $20B for AI megafund. Trump tariffs could be EU's tech moment. TSMC faces possible $1B+ fine over Huawei chip. Stanford: China leads in patents but US dominates frontier models.