How do you like them AIs

This week's main event was Apple Intelligence. Rather than recap the features, I want to showcase some additional news and takes.

Some additional perspectives:

Elsewhere in the FAANG free-for-all:

A new report details Amazon's struggles to build an upgraded Alexa, including bureaucratic woes and privacy concerns.

Google is bringing Gemini Nano to the Pixel 8 and 8a, plus ChromeOS is migrating to parts of the Android stack to bring AI features to market faster.

And Microsoft is delaying its new Recall feature after a backlash over potential security issues.

The ARC Prize

While many are concerned about the pace of AI progress, some believe we're not advancing fast enough. Thus, the ARC Prize - a new $1M competition intended to push AGI progress forward.

Between the lines:

The prize is funded by Mike Knoop (cofounder of Zapier) and François Chollet (creator of Keras).

The two believe AGI progress has stalled (and that OpenAI has set the industry back a decade), LLMs are a dead end, and new approaches (which ARC tests for) will be required.

The test relies on spatial reasoning and inferring rules from simple examples, reminiscent of Tim Lee's previous tests with leading LLMs.

Elsewhere in AI anxiety:

Perplexity was accused of plagiarizing news stories via its Pages feature, though the company says it has revenue-sharing deals in the works.

Opus Clip and HeyGen, two US-based startups, are scrambling to relocate their China-based engineers as AI geopolitics gets more tense.

And Tesla shareholders sued Elon Musk for starting a competing AI company.

Golden State of mind

California is often at the forefront of regulation, but a new statewide AI safety bill is getting a lot of pushback from Silicon Valley.

Why it matters:

The bill, which will be voted on by the general assembly in August, would create a new state agency to oversee AI development. AI companies would need to report to the agency and build "kill switches" into their models.

Almost every major LLM maker (OpenAI, Anthropic, Cohere, Deepmind, Meta) would be impacted, as they all operate within the state.

Critics suggest that the new legislation will push AI startups to leave the state and could stifle innovation and open-source AI development.

Elsewhere in AI regulation:

California isn't alone in regulating AI - in recent months, state lawmakers have proposed nearly 400 new laws on AI.

Other countries are jumping into AI with both feet - whether they're buying Nvidia chips to power sovereign AI companies or partnering with OpenAI to streamline their legal system.

And while Microsoft, Google, and Meta already have robust policy teams, new AI startups are playing catch-up: OpenAI has grown its global affairs team from 3 to 35 in the past year.

Speaking of OpenAI:

Elon Musk dropped his lawsuit against OpenAI and Sam Altman.

OpenAI hired Sarah Friar (formerly CFO of Square) and Kevin Weil (former VP of Product of Instagram) to their exec team.

And the company also appointed retired US Army General Paul M. Nakasone to its board.

Things happen

