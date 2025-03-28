Google dropped Gemini 2.5 Pro, its latest reasoning model with deeply impressive benchmark scores.

And there's also the fact that growing benchmark saturation is making it harder to break through with a compelling model alone - increasingly, good product design and UX are needed to go viral.

Google's ever-growing array of models, from Gemini Flash to Gemini Thinking Experimental to its Gemma series, likely contributes to that.

Going by the benchmarks, Gemini 2.5 Pro is a GPT-4.5 class model — yet it seems to be garnering far less attention than GPT-4.5 or even Claude 3.7 Sonnet ( early reviews , however, are quite good ).

DeepSeek has switched to an MIT license for its latest DeepSeek-V3-0324 release, while Alibaba has released its Qwen2.5-VL-32B model under an Apache 2.0 license.

Apple is exploring adding cameras to Apple Watches while developing its own AI models for Visual Intelligence.

Microsoft is introducing two new AI reasoning agents for 365 Copilot, Researcher and Analyst, launching in April.

In the aftermath of GPT-4o's new image capabilities, the internet has been swamped with images of people, places, and things in the style of Studio Ghibli.

In a break from DALL-E's rollout, the new 4o model can generate images of public figures - it's up to the public figures themselves to opt out.

The trend is on its last legs (especially now that the White House has bizarrely joined in), but given how good 4o is at this sort of thing, my guess is we’re going to see plenty more AI-driven fads.