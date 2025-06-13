Artwork created with Midjourney.

Economies of Scale

Meta has invested $14.3 billion in AI data company Scale AI for a 49% stake, and hired its CEO to lead a new AI lab.

The big picture:

Meta is building a "Superintelligence" lab and stocking it with top AI researchers from other companies, signaling a serious push into the AGI space.

Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly been personally hosting AI researchers at his Lake Tahoe and Palo Alto homes, and has already poached Jack Rae from Google DeepMind and Johan Schalkwyk from Sesame AI.

Meta's willingness to offer seven- to nine-figure compensation packages and invest billions in Scale AI is the latest salvo in the unprecedented spending and talent wars regarding AI research (or, in Scale's case, high-quality training data).

The deal echoes other high-profile talent acquisitions from last year, as Google and Microsoft hollowed out startups like Inflection and Character AI, poaching founders and top researchers while "investing" large sums into the original company.

Elsewhere in the FAANG free-for-all:

Apple has set an internal release target of spring 2026 for its delayed Siri AI upgrade in iOS 26.4.

Amazon says over 1 million people now have access to Alexa+, up from "hundreds of thousands" in May.

Meta adds AI video editing tools to the Edits app and Meta AI, letting users edit up to 10 seconds of video with 50+ preset prompts.

Amazon's Ad Video Generator, a free GenAI tool for creating ads depicting items in real-world use, is now available for US sellers.

And Google rolls out scheduled actions in the Gemini app, allowing AI Pro and Ultra subscribers to ask the assistant to perform tasks at specific times.

Source: OpenAI

o3 Pro

OpenAI has launched o3 Pro, its most advanced reasoning model yet, which works through problems step-by-step rather than generating immediate responses. It's currently available for Pro and Team users.

Between the lines:

The pricing structure ($20 per million input tokens, $80 per million output tokens) and slower response times suggest OpenAI is positioning this as a premium tool for specialized use cases rather than casual conversation.

Early reviews say that the model shows impressive capabilities, but only when fed massive amounts of context - revealing how AI evaluation needs to evolve beyond simple tests to real-world integration challenges.

And as premium users experiment with o3 Pro, OpenAI slashed o3’s prices by 80%, making its former flagship model a much more viable choice for developers and casual users alike.

Elsewhere in OpenAI:

Sam Altman predicts that "intelligence and energy," the current "limiters on human progress," will become abundant in the 2030s through the gentle singularity.

OpenAI reached $10B in annual recurring revenue while posting ~$5B in losses for 2024.

OpenAI plans to add Google Cloud to meet growing computing capacity needs in a surprising deal.

OpenAI discussed raising money from Saudi Arabia's PIF, India-based Reliance, and the UAE's MGX for its next $40B funding round led by SoftBank.

And Mattel partnered with OpenAI to create AI-powered toys and games, with the first product expected in 2025.

Elsewhere in frontier models:

Meta launched V-JEPA 2, an open-source AI "world model" for understanding and predicting 3D environments and object movements in robotics and self-driving cars.

Mistral launched its first reasoning models: Magistral Small and Magistral Medium.

And Apple announced the Foundation Models framework, giving developers direct access to on-device AI models powering Apple Intelligence.

Source: Aim Labs

From Zero Day to Zero Click

Researchers discovered the first so-called "zero-click" attack on an AI agent in Microsoft 365 Copilot, where hackers can access sensitive data simply by sending an email - no user interaction required.

Why it matters:

The vulnerability, dubbed "EchoLeak," represents an emerging class of prompt-injection attacks against AI agents. The attack bypasses multiple security measures by disguising malicious instructions as regular emails with Markdown formatting quirks.

We saw a similar exploit with GitHub's MCP servers last month, demonstrating that a publicly available GitHub repository could trick an LLM into divulging data from the other private repositories it has access to.

Ultimately, this type of attack is going to get worse before it gets better - many teams are connecting AI agents to both 1) sensitive private data, and 2) unfiltered Internet content and letting them run wild (Simon Willison calls this "the lethal trifecta").

And while Microsoft has patched this specific issue, the underlying architectural problem affects the broader AI agent ecosystem, which explains why Fortune 500 companies remain "terrified" of deploying agents in production despite their potential benefits.

Elsewhere in AI anxiety:

The Meta AI app's public feed is filled with private and sensitive information, suggesting users might not be aware they are sharing their chats publicly.

Alibaba, Tencent, and other Chinese AI companies temporarily disabled chatbot functions like image recognition during China's annual college entrance exams.

After failed negotiations, Disney and NBCUniversal are suing Midjourney in California for copyright infringement.

The UK High Court warned lawyers of possible criminal charges for using AI-generated fake legal material, citing two recent cases with hallucinated content.

And the Wikimedia Foundation paused an experiment showing Wikipedia users AI-generated summaries at the top of articles following editor backlash.

Source: Apple

WWDC 2025

Apple's annual developer conference was this week, almost one year since it first showcased Apple Intelligence. Since then, the company's reputation vis-à-vis AI has taken a hit.

The big picture:

Apple admitted it couldn't deliver the AI-powered Siri features promised at last year's WWDC, leading to criticism and a retreat from ambitious AI promises to more of a focus on its core competencies (see: Liquid Glass).

The company is now empowering third-party developers with on-device AI models and deepening partnerships with OpenAI rather than trying to build everything in-house.

But even if Apple doesn't release its own state-of-the-art models, it still needs to land an upcoming Siri revamp. Craig Federighi has said that due to architecture challenges, the revamp won't ship until 2026.

Apple's other AI announcements:

Visual Intelligence, AI-powered image analysis technology that allows you to gather information about your surroundings and now interact with your screen.

Apple integrated ChatGPT into Image Playground, its AI-powered image generation tool.

Workout Buddy brings Apple Intelligence to Apple Watch fitness workouts with personalized insights during exercise sessions.

A new Live Translation feature for Messages, FaceTime, and phone calls.

Messages is getting native polls, and users can use AI to generate suggestions.

Xcode 26 integrates ChatGPT for coding and documentation generation, allowing developers to add other AI models via API keys.

And visionOS 26 with spatial widgets, all-new Personas, and AI-powered Spatial scenes.

Things happen

