Artificial Ignorance

Artificial Ignorance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The 2020 Report's avatar
The 2020 Report
1d

I think AI will have most impact in gaming more than any sector lmk your thoughts

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Popescu / ⧉ Pluralisk's avatar
Daniel Popescu / ⧉ Pluralisk
2d

Insightful. I particularly resnated with your point about companies not being moral arbiters. It's a cruical discussion in the AI space, especially with new modalities, and you've captured the dilemma perfectly. Balancing user autonomy with ethical concerns is a very complex problem for these platforms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Charlie Guo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture