A good week for open-source

Meta released Llama 3.1 405B, the first open model competitive with GPT-4. A day later, Mistral released Mistral Large 2, which had similar performance despite having three times fewer parameters.

Between the lines:

In addition to the upgraded performance, the new model family also sports a 128K context window and multilingual support, with multimodal inputs coming soon.

The release is a win for open-source AI, especially since Llama allows developers to use its outputs to train other LLMs.

But there are still some reasons to be skeptical: the Mistral model is only "open" for non-commercial use, and Llama requires certain naming conventions for downstream models.

Elsewhere in frontier models:

Stability AI unveiled Stable Video 4D, a model that generates videos from eight new perspectives based on video input.

Google Research detailed NeuralGCM, a model that can rapidly, efficiently, and accurately simulate Earth’s atmosphere.

And OpenAI published Rule-Based Rewards, a method for automating model fine-tuning to ensure safe behavior.

Source: Google DeepMind

AI IMO

Google DeepMind has solved International Math Olympiad problems at a "silver medal level" thanks to two new models, AlphaProof and AlphaGeometry 2.

Why it matters:

"Silver medal level" means better than roughly 75% of competitors - a very impressive bar, though the AI did get more time than a normal human.

AlphaProof uses Lean, a programming language that can create verifiable proofs. It generates ideas for solutions and then only uses ones that are possible in the proof language.

There was also meaningful improvement over the first AlphaGeometry, which used a synthetic training approach to solving geometric problems.

Elsewhere in the FAANG free-for-all:

Microsoft unveiled a Bing generative search that shows LLM-generated answers with sources available to a small subset of users.

Google updated its Gemini chatbot with Gemini 1.5 Flash, featuring a 32K-token context window in its free tier and links to related content.

Meta plans to roll out its AI assistant to the Quest in August, in experimental mode for US and Canadian users.

OpenAI teased SearchGPT, a Perplexity/Google competitor that can organize links and summarize findings (though it is currently only available via a waitlist).

People are worried about training data

Since ChatGPT's launch, many have protested the use of public Internet content to train models. Now, we have a measurement of the Internet's response: 28% of the web's "most actively maintained, critical sources" block AI scrapers.

The bottom line:

Even if you believe it's okay to scrape YouTube videos or other data without consent, this is a tragedy of the commons playing out in real-time.

That's not to mention that AI companies can be outright disrespectful with how often they're hitting servers to grab content that's fair game.

The logical outcome seems to be a balkanization of the Internet; walled gardens that are only searchable by companies that have paid licensing fees.

Elsewhere in training data:

A new study found that AI models collapse when trained on recursively generated data.

Meta received an EU request to pause future AI model training on data in the EU.

And academic publisher Taylor & Francis sold authors' research to Microsoft AI without informing them or allowing opt-outs.

Elsewhere in AI anxiety:

