OpenAI's GPT-5 launch sparked unexpected backlash for various reasons. Some users mourned the retirement of older models like GPT-4o, while others complained about the overall performance of GPT-5.

Between the lines:

As it turns out, many ChatGPT power users really cared about being able to pick the specific model they used (though some have speculated that the new router system is the first step towards monetizing free users). Now, the company is bringing back 4o to paying subscribers (for now).

The blowback also highlights that there is much more nuance in building an LLM than just benchmark scores - some have equated the loss of 4o to losing a friend or loved one and frankly don't care about how well the latest model performs on coding challenges.