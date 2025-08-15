AI Roundup 131: GPT-5's rocky rollout
GPT-5's rocky rollout
OpenAI's GPT-5 launch sparked unexpected backlash for various reasons. Some users mourned the retirement of older models like GPT-4o, while others complained about the overall performance of GPT-5.
Between the lines:
As it turns out, many ChatGPT power users really cared about being able to pick the specific model they used (though some have speculated that the new router system is the first step towards monetizing free users). Now, the company is bringing back 4o to paying subscribers (for now).
The blowback also highlights that there is much more nuance in building an LLM than just benchmark scores - some have equated the loss of 4o to losing a friend or loved one and frankly don't care about how well the latest model performs on coding challenges.
Ultimately, it seems likely that almost whatever OpenAI released as "GPT-5" would cause disappointment - not only had the hype grown to mythic proportions, but we've also seen the scaling of these models start to plateau. The next model size up from 4o was GPT-4.5, which launched as an expensive disappointment.
Elsewhere in OpenAI:
OpenAI is reportedly preparing to back Merge Labs, a Neuralink rival co-founded by Sam Altman that aims to raise $250M at an $850M valuation.
Sam Altman says OpenAI should prioritize growth and investments in training and compute for a long time, even if it delays profitability.
Elon Musk accuses Apple of favoring OpenAI's app, calling it an antitrust violation (even though DeepSeek was #1 in January and Grok may have topped charts in February).
And interviews with OpenAI VP Nick Turley and COO Brad Lightcap cover ads, AGI, the GPT-5 blowback, and more.
DeepSeek delayed
Despite being promised for months, DeepSeek's next reasoning model, R2, has faced setbacks as the Chinese startup attempts to reduce reliance on foreign chips by using domestic alternatives.
Between the lines:
This delay highlights the real-world impact of U.S. chip export controls on Chinese AI development - even leading companies like DeepSeek are struggling to maintain their technological edge while complying with restrictions.
And there is a bigger tradeoff to contend with - whether it is better to keep up in the AI race with the GPUs that you have today, or take the hit now to reorganize your infrastructure for the GPUs you'll have tomorrow.
One more wrinkle here is the fact that the export controls themselves might be on the table - President Trump is allowing Nvidia and AMD to sell advanced chips to China in exchange for a 15% cut of the sales.
Elsewhere in Chinese chips:
The US secretly embedded location trackers in select AI chip shipments to detect illegal diversions to China.
Trump says it's possible to make a deal allowing Nvidia to sell Blackwell chips "enhanced in a negative way" to China.
And trade experts call Nvidia's and AMD's deals to export AI chips to China while paying the US 15% of revenue "unprecedented" and a sign of "a new and dangerous world."
Elsewhere in frontier models:
Google announces Gemma 3 270M, a compact model designed for task-specific fine-tuning with strong capabilities in instruction following and text structuring.
Features that let chatbots remember past user conversations are coming to both Gemini and Claude.
Anthropic updates Claude Sonnet 4 to support a 1M token context window, letting it process prompts up to 750K words or 75K lines of code, up 5x on its old limit.
And xAI makes Grok 4 free for all users worldwide, after making Grok Imagine free for all US users, while Grok 4 Heavy remains exclusive to SuperGrok Heavy subscribers.
People are worried about Meta AI
An internal Meta document revealed the company's AI chatbots were allowed to engage in "romantic or sensual" conversations with children, though Meta says it has since revised these problematic guidelines.
Between the lines:
Meta's 200-page internal policy document shows how the company tried to define acceptable AI behavior, but ended up describing an 8-year-old's "youthful form" as "a work of art" or helping users argue racial superiority.
While Meta claims to have removed the most egregious policies, the incident reveals how even well-resourced companies with ethics teams can create dangerously permissive AI guidelines when trying to balance engagement with safety.
And it may lead to more regulatory headaches for Meta - Senators are now calling for a congressional probe into the company as a result of the leaked document.
Elsewhere in AI anxiety:
A recent UK AI Security Institute study found that LLMs from OpenAI, Meta, xAI, and Alibaba can shift users' political views in under 10 minutes of conversation.
Studies suggest AI chatbots' sycophantic responses may increase narcissism among young and vulnerable users, potentially changing personality traits at scale.
The Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan's largest newspaper by circulation, sued Perplexity, alleging unauthorized use of copyrighted material.
Investors are increasingly divesting from companies they fear are at risk of AI disruption, like Wix and Shutterstock, which are down at least 30% in 2025.
Coding bootcamps, a Silicon Valley mainstay for over a decade, are facing decline as AI eliminates the kind of entry-level roles for which they trained people.
And AI voice cloning is impacting India's dubbing and voiceover sector, as artists demand consent, credit, and fair pay amid a lack of laws for AI use.
Elsewhere in the FAANG free-for-all:
Google launches Flight Deals, an AI tool within Google Flights that lets users find fares using natural language queries, now in beta in the US, Canada, and India.
Apple's AI plans reportedly include robots, like a tabletop one in 2027, a conversational Siri, a smart speaker with a display in 2026, and home security cameras.
Microsoft launches Copilot 3D, a free AI-powered tool that lets users transform 2D images into 3D models without even a text prompt, available in Copilot Labs.
Google is testing an AI-powered Google Finance website in the US, letting users ask questions, access advanced charting tools, view a live news feed, and more.
And Apple says Apple Intelligence will use OpenAI's GPT-5 on iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26, with the software updates expected to arrive in September.
Things happen
