Artificial Ignorance

Artificial Ignorance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrew Smith's avatar
Andrew Smith
4d

Charlie, I'm just jumping in here to say that I've begun playing with 5 this week. I'm pretty stoked that it solves a bunch of problems I've been frustrated by, but also very cognizant of the brand new frontier I'm about to enter and get frustrated by. The alternative is inertia, so I'm following the 2nd law here!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Charlie Guo
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture