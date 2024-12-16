With the holidays fast approaching, I wanted to take a moment to give thanks to the readers of Artificial Ignorance - that's you! And this year, I wanted to put a spotlight on those crafting their own AI Substacks.

Below you'll find a dozen newsletters written by fellow subscribers, all with the following criteria:

AI-focused (this list is still AI-related content, after all)

Long-form articles, and not (just) weekly recaps

Written by humans, not AI (I checked)

Currently less than 1,000 subscribers

I asked each for a short blurb, and they're listed in the order that they responded. Consider this a holiday reading list of AI perspectives that you might have missed!

Artwork created with Midjourney.

The Intelligent Friend

The Intelligent Friend is the newsletter that explores the psychological and social aspects of AI, only through scientific papers. It is aimed at all those who do not want to stop at the technical aspects, but also understand the impact of AI on the way we think, behave and so much more.

Dan's Media & AI Sandwich

Dan’s Media & AI Sandwich explores the rapid evolution of AI and its impacts on media and society. Expect analysis, predictions and hands-on experiments with AI. Whether you're a media professional, tech enthusiast, or simply curious about the impact of AI on our daily lives, Dan’s Media & AI Sandwich will add something new to your media diet.

Geeky Curiosity

Geeky Curiosity is a newsletter for generative AI enthusiasts that covers Midjourney, Perplexity, Runway, Prompt Engineering, and other AI topics. Curiosity doesn’t kill the cat here. Discover the tried-and-true, practical tips and insights in using AI to boost your creativity and productivity.

6 'P's in AI Pods

6 ‘P’s in AI Pods explores how AI use and un-principled misuse affect our daily lives, probably more than we may realize. I cover AI impact on People & Places (who & where), Products & Platforms (what), and Practices & Processes (how & when). Key topics include the ethics of generative AI for music, the weekly “AI, Software, & Wetware” interview & podcast series, and AI Fundamentals.

AI Proem

I explore the evolving landscape of AI and tech. My primary research and writing focus is on understanding the relationship between AI and energy resources, China’s big tech, and how AI may change our society, economy, and geopolitics in general. I started my career as a TMT analyst intern at a hedge fund. Then, I spent five years as a journalist covering tech in Asia for various international publications. More recently, I worked for and advised multiple big tech companies. I am now an independent researcher and writer on AI and tech. There is so much noise out there. I aim to filter out the noise for you and provide thoughtful insights that could be valuable for your decision-making, whether you’re an investor, a researcher, a policymaker, or an entrepreneur.

Your Personal Singularity

Your Personal Singularity is focused on a curiosity-driven approach to using generative AI. I share my own experiments and experiences in leveraging the technology for learning, creation and business.

Use AI

My target audience is professionals and enthusiasts who want to see AI work in the real world - people who are interested in both practical business applications and the technical side of AI, but who care more about actual results and implementations than theory. For the past two years, I've been diving deep into AI - building automations, experimenting with new tools, and implementing them in real businesses. As a freelance automation specialist, I spend my days turning AI into practical solutions that actually work. Use AI is where I share these experiences: the experiments, the real-world implementations, and the insights that help make AI truly useful in practice.

Tech & Nonsense

Tech posts will be thoughts on cybersecurity and ways to advance your knowledge if you are looking to get a job in cybersecurity or advance in your cyber career. And also thoughts on AI; mobile tech and apps; and personal knowledge management (PKM). On the Nonsense side - or said better, the non-tech side - I’ll post on topics from dogs to music, from personal thoughts on mind and body health to hopes that we can find ways to keep this planet livable.

Pragmatic AI

Pragmatic AI is a Substack publication authored by Kiran Adimatyam that delivers in-depth coverage of artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, and data science topics. The publication features detailed technical analyses, as demonstrated by comprehensive coverage of developments like the Llama language models, including thorough examinations of AI benchmarks and practical implications. The content focuses on providing readers with substantive, technically-grounded perspectives on the evolving AI landscape, making complex topics accessible while maintaining technical depth.

Asimov's Addendum

Analyzing commercially-driven AI risks, as companies 'move fast and break things', adopt potentially harmful business models, lack AI safety capacity, and allow for API product access without guardrails. Thinking through disclosure systems that include technological standards and product-level information networks, which enable regulatory markets and more competitive AI product markets to emerge.

AI Snack Bytes

The Industrial Revolution changed the dynamics of continents, countries, people, and cultures. The Internet Revolution shrunk the world. The AI Revolution is bringing humans and systems together. AI Snack Bytes is the catalyst in understanding this “human system” by sharing insights on how AI is going to impact all of us. In a world where AI is reshaping every facet of our lives, we bring you “AI Snack Bytes”—your go-to newsletter for all things AI and beyond. Our mission is to explore the profound impact of AI on humanity, economics, businesses, energy, civilization, culture, ethics, future technology, and human behavior, and much more

Permanent Future

Permanent Future is a blog to talk about artificial intelligence, robotics, and their impact on war, society and education.

Machined by Dan Costa

Machined is a Substack publication that delves into the intersection of technology, culture, and society. It is run by Dan Colsta, the Editor-in-Chief of Worth Magazine and Techonomy. It offers in-depth analyses and commentary on how technological advancements shape various aspects of human life. The content is tailored for readers interested in understanding the broader implications of technology, including professionals in the tech industry, academics, and enthusiasts seeking thoughtful perspectives on current trends and future developments.

Handy AI

Handy AI is a publication that aims to democratize knowledge of AI by making the inner workings of the industry accessible to everyone.

I READ AI

Building products in the Age of AI, through content covering AI technology and its applications. Aimed at tech leaders, founders, decision-makers, and professionals in AI-related fields. Providing valuable insights, practical guides, and industry overviews to help them leverage AI in their tech products.

