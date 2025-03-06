Welcome to a new experiment - the first ever Model Memo! The last 60 days have seen a crazy number of foundation model releases, not to mention a deluge of open-source variants of DeepSeek's R1. But in talking with friends and colleagues, most people just want to know: is the model good?

The answer, of course, it almost always "it depends." Each model is going to shine in certain areas, and fall flat in others. But I wanted to offer this recap as a paid bonus, for readers who haven't had a chance to try the latest and greatest, and mostly just want to know if they should switch their daily driver.

In the last 45 days alone, we've seen a flurry of next-generation language models and features. Some have been focused on scaling up existing systems, others are continuing the trend of "reasoning" models, and still others are experimenting with new agentic UX.

Key Themes