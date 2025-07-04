Artwork created with Midjourney.

The war for AI talent

After weeks of reporting, Mark Zuckerberg officially announced that "Meta Superintelligence Labs" would develop AI systems that could match or exceed human capabilities. The new group will be led by Alexandr Wang (former CEO of Scale AI and now Meta's chief AI officer) and Nat Friedman (former CEO of GitHub).

News from the front:

Elsewhere in frontier models Chinese competition:

Baidu overhauls its search engine with AI features, voice function, and its first image-to-video model in its most sweeping revamp in years.

Huawei open-sources its 7B and 72B Pangu AI models and reasoning tech to encourage the use of its other products, such as Ascend AI chips.

Baidu open-sources its Ernie 4.5 LLM models, with some saying this could cement China's AI leadership while others doubt it will be a "DeepSeek moment."

Alibaba unveils Qwen VLo, a text-to-image and image-to-image generation model with progressive generation tech that shows the image creation process.

And Chinese AI models from DeepSeek and others are becoming more popular worldwide, with ChatGPT having 910M global downloads compared to DeepSeek's 125M.

Siri's stand-ins

Apple is reportedly considering replacing Siri's in-house AI models with technology from Anthropic or OpenAI, marking a significant strategic reversal for the typically self-reliant tech giant.

Why it matters:

Historically, Apple has prided itself on developing core technologies in-house. Switching to a competitor's LLM (especially after touting its Foundation Model features) would feel like acknowledging its struggle to compete in the generative AI space.

These talks are in the early stages, and nothing is final. However, it's interesting to note that after multiple rounds of testing, executives felt that Anthropic's technology was the most promising for Siri's needs.

Ultimately, this does little to quell the rumors that Apple doesn't have a clear sense of direction, as the company has seemingly greenlit a multibillion-dollar budget for 2026 for running its own models while it also pursues outside acquisitions, such as Perplexity.

Elsewhere in the FAANG free-for-all:

Meta is testing custom AI chatbots that message users unprompted on its AI Studio platform to boost engagement.

X will start publishing Community Notes written by AI agents and allow developers to submit their own AI agents for review.

Meta expands WhatsApp's voice calling for businesses via API and explores AI-powered product recommendations for merchants.

And Google announces 30+ Gemini AI tools for educators, including "Gems" for student assistance, included with Google Workspace for Education accounts.

Pyrrhic victory

Recent court rulings gave AI companies like Meta and Anthropic wins against authors' copyright claims, but the victories come with significant caveats that could actually complicate the legal landscape for AI training.

Between the lines:

Both judges agreed that training AI models on copyrighted books constitutes "fair use" because it's transformative. Still, one judge explicitly stated his ruling doesn't mean Meta's use is lawful - just that the plaintiffs made poor arguments.

The rulings only addressed AI training inputs, not outputs, leaving the bigger question of when AI-generated content infringes copyright completely unresolved - and that's where the real legal battles may unfold.

Most damaging for the industry: in Anthropic's case, the judge ruled that using pirated materials for training is likely never defensible, potentially exposing every major AI company (as nearly all are suspected to have used unauthorized materials) to financial damages down the road.

Elsewhere in AI anxiety:

Ford CEO Jim Farley, Andy Jassy, and other CEOs are now predicting that AI will significantly replace white-collar workers, a shift from dodging job loss questions.

A whistleblower details Clothoff, an AI-powered nudify app that reportedly produces 200K images daily.

Carnegie Mellon and other US universities are rethinking CS programs to adapt to generative AI, focusing more on computational thinking and AI literacy.

Performers on OnlyFans and other adult sites are using LLMs for creative inspiration, amid a rise of adult-specific LLMs like chatbot GPTease for sex workers.

And since Google launched AI Overviews, the number of news searches that result in no click-throughs has grown from 56% in May 2024 to 69% in May 2025.

OBBBA

Congress narrowly passed President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill" yesterday, and while many of the details are still fuzzy, at least a couple of provisions relate to America's AI development.

The dirty details:

AI and its accompanying data centers are driving huge amounts of growth in electricity demand (an estimated 25% by 2035), yet the legislation handicaps renewables that comprised 90% of new power generation last year.

Meanwhile, the Senate overwhelmingly voted (99-1) to remove a provision that would have prevented states from regulating AI. The bipartisan decision could signal an unease with unleashing AI into a fully unregulated environment.

On both counts, AI advocates argue that we're potentially handing China the AI advantage - and between these two provisions, it seems that despite Silicon Valley's Trump support during the election, the tech industry's influence has limits when it comes to several of its major priorities.

Things happen

