The ScarJo thing

OpenAI made headlines again after Scarlett Johansson's legal team requested details on how the latest GPT-4o voice was trained, claiming it sounds eerily similar to hers.

Between the lines:

If you want to understand the timeline, OpenAI has published the sequence of events from its point of view.

Some lawyers believe that Johansson may have a case to due California’s “right of publicity” laws, though the court of public opinion seems to already be on her side.

Records so far have shown that OpenAI worked with other voice actors months before contacting Johansson, but given Sam Altman's "her" tweet, it's still not a good look.

Ultimately, the voice has been pulled from ChatGPT until the legal concerns are ironed out.

Elsewhere in OpenAI:

The company also walked back aggressive employee exit contracts that made non-disparagement agreements a requirement for keeping vested equity.

News Corp and OpenAI have a new deal to bring news content to OpenAI, reportedly worth $250M over five years.

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a major announcement with OpenAI at this year's WWDC.

And multiple Silicon Valley rivals are uniting behind Triton, OpenAI's software designed to compete with Nvidia.

Copilot PCs

Microsoft held its Surface and Windows AI and Build 2024 events, which were jam-packed full of Copilot news.

All the announcements I could find:

Elsewhere in the FAANG free-for-all:

Google is rolling out new photo editing tools, as well as ads with AI-generated images that preview clothes on different body types.

Amazon is reportedly planning to launch an upgraded Alexa with generative AI features later this year.

And Meta may consider charging users for a more advanced version of Meta AI.

People are worried about AI deepfakes

The issues of political deepfakes, nonconsensual porn, and AI CSAM haven't gone away - if anything, we’ll see more issues as we get closer to major elections.

What to watch:

Elsewhere in AI anxiety:

Things happen

