OpenAI launched ChatGPT Agent, a new tool that can complete multi-step tasks like planning dates, shopping, and creating presentations. It combines capabilities from the existing Operator and Deep Research products.

The big picture:

The real battle is between different philosophies: companies like The Browser Company and Perplexity are building AI directly into browsers. At the same time, OpenAI wants to abstract the browser away entirely - whoever wins gets to intermediate between users and the entire web.

While impressive for complex research tasks like analyzing thousands of support emails or conducting UX audits, it still has apparent limitations - while agents can theoretically save users hours of work, they're designed for background tasks rather than real-time interaction.

OpenAI's approach gives the AI access to a "virtual computer" with browsers, terminals, and multiple tools, but includes safeguards like asking permission before irreversible actions and restricting financial transactions.

Elsewhere in frontier models:

And Moonshot's Kimi K2 uses a 1T-parameter MoE architecture with 32B active parameters and outperforms models like GPT-4.1 and DeepSeek-V3 on key benchmarks.

Mistral releases Voxtral , its first open-source AI audio model family, and adds new features to its Le Chat chatbot , including a "deep research" mode, native multilingual reasoning, and advanced image editing.

Google's Veo 3 video generation model launches on the Gemini API with eight-second videos costing $6, making it one of the most expensive AI video options.

Elsewhere in OpenAI:

And a former OpenAI engineer details his experience working at the company, including its culture, codebase structure, Python, Azure, rapid growth, and the Codex launch.

Sam Altman announces another delay for OpenAI's open-weight model for further safety testing, which was slated to be released next week.

AI researchers from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic, and others recommend " further research into chain-of-thought monitorability" for AI safety.

OpenAI aims to integrate a checkout system into ChatGPT to ensure users complete transactions within the platform, with merchants paying a commission.

An advisory board convened by OpenAI recommends the company remain a nonprofit because AI is "too consequential" to be governed by a corporation alone.

After weeks of rumors and all-but-confirmed reporting, OpenAI's $3B acquisition of Windsurf fell through.

Between the lines:

It first came out on Friday that Windsurf's CEO, cofounder, and key R&D staff were headed to DeepMind for $2.4B - to the rest of the team's chagrin. But by Monday, Cognition announced it would be acquiring what's left of the company - though many details are still unknown here.

While lots of reporting has pointed to the OpenAI/Microsoft licensing agreement as the main sticking point, it's unclear whether Windsurf walked away from the deal or Microsoft ultimately killed it.

This is yet another "reverse-acquihire" in which Big Tech companies sidestep regulatory scrutiny by taking talent and technology but not acquiring companies outright - a pattern we've seen with Scale AI, Character.AI, and Inflection.